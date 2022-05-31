Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 12,239 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

