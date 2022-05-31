Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 66,869 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 32.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 384.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 636,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,503,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

