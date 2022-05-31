Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,344,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

