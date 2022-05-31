Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,283. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 116,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

