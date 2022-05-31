Head to Head Review: APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APA and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 3 12 1 2.88 Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

APA currently has a consensus target price of $47.97, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. APA pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Oil and Gas pays out -25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 2.02 $973.00 million $7.00 6.80 Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 5.19 $6.36 million ($2.21) -15.08

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than APA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 30.21% 11,632.79% 13.49% Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36%

Summary

APA beats Northern Oil and Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

