Head-To-Head Survey: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) versus Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -9.69% 9.57% 5.13% Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26%

This table compares LivaNova and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.04 billion 3.49 -$135.82 million ($1.99) -33.93 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 6.67 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

Risk & Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.83, meaning that its share price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LivaNova and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 0 6 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivaNova currently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

LivaNova beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products, such as cardiopulmonary and respiratory support solutions. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

