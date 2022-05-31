Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report $69.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $70.20 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $59.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $290.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.01 million to $291.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.90 million, with estimates ranging from $344.44 million to $352.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 1,016,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

