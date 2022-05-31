HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.14.

NYSE:HEI opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

