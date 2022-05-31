Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €69.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €73.19 ($78.70).

FRA HEN3 opened at €63.08 ($67.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.38. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

