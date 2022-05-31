Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,797 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V accounts for about 4.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

