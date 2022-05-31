HG Vora Capital Management LLC Invests $13.92 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,000. TEGNA comprises 0.5% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of TEGNA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TEGNA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,359. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

