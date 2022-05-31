HG Vora Capital Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $79,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.