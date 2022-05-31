Hhlr Advisors LTD. Buys 3,927,300 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 363.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 2.5% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $160,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LI. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 580.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,933,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 597.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $40,980,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. 121,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

