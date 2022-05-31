Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 181,313 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. reduced its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,313 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 3.90% of Akero Therapeutics worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 360,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 257,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,510. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

