Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 60,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after purchasing an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

COIN traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. 152,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,210. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

