HiCoin (XHI) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

