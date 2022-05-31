Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,418 ($17.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,175 ($14.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,922 ($24.32). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74.

In other news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,500 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,395 ($28,333.76).

Several brokerages have commented on HILS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.67) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.24) to GBX 1,825 ($23.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

