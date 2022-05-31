HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.80 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $421.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

