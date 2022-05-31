Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $74,991.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.01304843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00520218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

