Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.18 and last traded at C$46.14. 21,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 31,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.70.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.31.
