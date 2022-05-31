Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.32

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$441.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 17.61.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

