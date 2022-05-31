Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 995.0 days.

Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $$64.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

Hoshizaki shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.