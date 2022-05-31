HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 26,782,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661,016. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in HP by 23.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

