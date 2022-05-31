H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRUFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.