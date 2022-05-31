HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,677,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $352.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.86 and a 200-day moving average of $518.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

