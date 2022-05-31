Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.
- 5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.50.
- 5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50.
- 5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.
- 4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
- 4/13/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.
- 4/10/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
- 4/2/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
HBM stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
