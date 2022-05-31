Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

5/11/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

4/20/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

4/13/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

4/10/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

4/2/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

HBM stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.