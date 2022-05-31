Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 128,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Shares of Hudson Capital stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 32,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Hudson Capital has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.90.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.