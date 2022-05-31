Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $343,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after buying an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

