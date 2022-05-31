Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.36. Approximately 735,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,597,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$564.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.10.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.2709541 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

