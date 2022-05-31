HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 175.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 185.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 396,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

