HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,592 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

