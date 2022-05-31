Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Hits $33.48 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hydra has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $491,312.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00012160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.55 or 0.02077704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00528463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,990,792 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

