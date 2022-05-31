Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,700 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Doximity accounts for about 0.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,733. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 51.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

