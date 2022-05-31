Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.31. 105,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $405.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

