Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 3.7% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $95,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.74. 24,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

