I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.69. I-Mab shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 19,610 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.