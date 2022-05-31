I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.69. I-Mab shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 19,610 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in I-Mab by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

