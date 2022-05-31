IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.63% of IAA worth $43,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

IAA stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

