Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $12.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 80,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

