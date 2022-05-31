Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 116,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,617. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

