Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 488,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 116,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,617. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.
About Iberdrola (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.