ICHI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $514,837.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 192.2% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $9.76 or 0.00030625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $46.48 million and $514,837.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00496895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00503255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008135 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,762,336 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

