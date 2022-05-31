iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,886,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,745 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,917,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 590,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 256,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 224,149 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,264. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $11.84.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLK. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

