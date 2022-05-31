ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $284.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ICLR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,209. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.56.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

