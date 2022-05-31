Iconic Token Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00841435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00420445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

