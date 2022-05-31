IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 96,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,080. IMARA has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IMARA by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.