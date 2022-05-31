Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $201,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

