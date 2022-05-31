Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.