Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Crocs by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 34,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

