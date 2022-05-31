Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $92.94 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

