Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $1.41 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.